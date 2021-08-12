August heat until thunderstorms arrive. Also, tracking Fred.

Today will bring typical August heat until scattered thunderstorms arrive to help bring relief from the heat. So be sure to take your umbrellas and rain jackets today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index possibly up to 107 degrees. Fred has moved northwest of Hispaniola and is headed toward Florida. Fred’s forecast cone shows a possible Gulf Coast landfall Monday morning as far west as Alabama or as far east as Florida. However, most spaghetti models show Florida. How far west could ultimately depend on how long it takes an upper trough to turn Fred north. Any of Fred’s significant wind or rain impacts are still expected to mainly target Florida and spare Mississippi. As long as the forecast doesn’t change, the Mississippi could be spared. So stay tuned for updates. There’s also one other tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that could become a depression or storm this weekend or next week but it’s too far away to be considered a threat to the U.S. mainland at this time.