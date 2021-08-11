WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

UMMC setting up a makeshift hospital in parking garage

Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.(UMMC)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is setting up a mobile, makeshift hospital in a parking garage on its campus.

The announcement came in a press conference on Wednesday amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The hospital is clearing out the bottom floor of Garage B to make space for a field hospital.

“We’re back at this point where no one wanted to be,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are concerned about what is on the horizon over the next few weeks and months.”

It’s not the first time UMMC has reached this point.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, leaders set up a mobile hospital to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between patients.

The temporary unit will be a state resource and help patients who need to be seen by a provider but are not sick enough to be hospitalized or warrant a trip to the emergency department.

UMMC also announced it put in a request for federal help as a whopping 70 hospital employees are quarantined right due to COVID-19.

The hospital says it has received a notification that it will be getting federal manpower assistance.

The hospital has empty, open hospital beds that are unavailable due to a severe staffing shortage.

Hospital officials expect approximately 50 emergency personnel employed by the U.S. Health and Human Services. It could be a few weeks before they arrive, UMMC says.

As of Wednesday, UMMC said 126 of its patients have COVID-19, 21 pediatric patients.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday
Dozens of cars lined up Monday on Broad Avenue at one of Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing...
More vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 but symptoms are less severe in vast majority, say officials

Latest News

Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
Third South Mississippi school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak
TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday
A vaccine is administered.
WATCH LIVE: Health dept. on COVID surge in Miss.
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Second South Mississippi school closes for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak