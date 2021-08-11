WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: UMMC announces new COVID-19 updates

Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.(UMMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is holding a press briefing Wednesday with new information in its fight against a surge of new Coronavirus cases.

UMMC will answer questions about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the center’s response.

Here are the individuals included in Wednesday’s livesteam:

  • Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine
  • Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader
  • Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager

Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
8-11-2021 Wednesday 10am tropics update
Tropical Storm Fred could get into the Gulf this weekend
Dozens of cars lined up Monday on Broad Avenue at one of Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing...
More vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 but symptoms are less severe in vast majority, say officials

Latest News

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Second South Mississippi school closes for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
8-11-2021 Wednesday 10am tropics update
Tropical Storm Fred could get into the Gulf this weekend
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning