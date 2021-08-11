WATCH LIVE: UMMC announces new COVID-19 updates
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is holding a press briefing Wednesday with new information in its fight against a surge of new Coronavirus cases.
UMMC will answer questions about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the center’s response.
Here are the individuals included in Wednesday’s livesteam:
- Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine
- Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader
- Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager
