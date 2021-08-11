WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country

By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the last 3 weeks, Mississippi put up its highest vaccination numbers since early May, according to the Department of Health.

Between July 24 and August 7, more than 155,000 people in Mississippi got at least one dose of the vaccine. One of those people is James Bullock. He got his second dose Wednesday.

“I feel great. I got a better chance of surviving,” Bullock said.

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive’s CEO Jasmin Chapman said part of the reason for the increase has to do with kids going back to school.

“A lot of 20 to 40 year old’s are coming in and saying that ‘I’m getting ready to take it because my child has to go to school and they’re not old enough to get it, and I’m seeing more and more young people get it. I’m trying to protect my children,’” Chapman said.

She said their clinic has seen about three-to-four times more people get the shot in the last three weeks than in the month before. She said a lot of people seem to be taking the virus more seriously due to rising cases.

“With the new variant Delta coming in, a lot of the young people now are realizing that things are not back to normal, and that there is still that risk,” Chapman said.

That’s exactly why Bullock decided to get his.

“Everybody’s going to the doctor, and they can’t take the shot now. It’s too late for them,” Bullock said. “So I decided to go ahead and get my shot and get it over with because I’d rather take it now then to be sorry later.”

Even with the increase in vaccinations, Mississippi still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the CDC.

Hoping the state can put an end to the outbreak in cases, Bullock had this message for those who might be on the fence about getting vaccinated:

“Everybody’s talking about side-effects of the shot and stuff. I didn’t have none,” Bullock said. “And a lot of people that I know ain’t had no side effects off it, so I’d rather just take the chance of getting the shot than catching the COVID.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone High closes doors for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
George County school moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak
TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday

Latest News

TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday
Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country
Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country
Tracking Fred
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Memorial is back on the road with its pop-up sites as more dangerous COVID variant cases surge...
Memorial pop-up vaccination sites go to where the people are