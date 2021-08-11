WLOX Careers
Tropical Storm Fred could get into the Gulf this weekend

Models keep Fred’s worst impacts east of us, but it could be too close for comfort.
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is following the latest on Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Fred was nearing the Dominican Republic on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8-11-2021 Wednesday 5am tropics update
8-11-2021 Wednesday 5am tropics update(WLOX)
As Fred moves toward Florida, it could reach the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The latest model information still suggests that Fred’s strongest wind and heaviest rain should stay east of the Mississippi Coast. So, currently, Fred is still not considered a direct threat to us.

It is important to consider that the forecast is not locked in and there can be changes. Since this could be a close call, we’re not letting our guard down on the Mississippi Coast and will be watching closely in case of changes.

So, it’s a good idea to stay tuned for any updates.

