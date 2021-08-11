WLOX Careers
Third South Mississippi school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The George County School District has made the decision that all students at the elementary school will switch to virtual learning for two weeks. Students are asked to not report to the school campus during this time from Thursday, Aug. 12, to Friday, Aug. 20.

Specific details concerning virtual learning will be provided by the school and the teachers. Students will return to campus on Monday, Aug. 23.

