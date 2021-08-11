WLOX Careers
Section of Ingalls Avenue closes for road improvement

Ingalls Avenue is closed to through traffic from Pascagoula to Market Street.
Ingalls Avenue is closed to through traffic from Pascagoula to Market Street.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A section of Ingalls Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting this afternoon as Phase II of the road improvement project begins. This means drivers have to take alternative routes.

The section of Ingalls Avenue located between Market Street and Pascagoula Street will be closed for traffic passing through the area to get on a different road starting today, Aug. 11, at 3 pm. Construction is set to be complete in November.

This is the second phase in a major road improvement project on Ingalls Avenue to improve the roadway between Desoto Street and Market Street. The project consists of replacing water mains, sewer lines and storm drains. Ingalls Avenue will also be repaved and new ADA compliant sidewalks will be put in.

The $5.6 million dollar project is funded through a community development block grant, state funding, Jackson County funding and City of Pascagoula funding.

Detour routes on Comenity Avenue and Beach Boulevard will be open for traffic.

