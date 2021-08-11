WLOX Careers
Second South Mississippi school closes for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will remain closed through Aug. 26.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another South Mississippi school is closing its doors for two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will remain closed through Aug. 26.

During that time, students will transition to virtual classes and log on each day from 7:50am to 2:50pm for live instruction. Attendance will be taken daily, and grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided. All other schools will remain on their normal schedule.

A Hancock County elementary school also was closed Wednesday due to an outbreak. South Hancock Elementary announced Tuesday night that it would close for two weeks, as well.

Hancock County School District has required students to wear masks since school started last week; Stone County School District has not.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports the number of positive COVID cases in employees and students, but it is optional for districts to submit the data. As of the most recent report, which is for the week ending Aug. 6, 2021, Stone County School District did not report any information to MSDH.

