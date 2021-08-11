Second bank in Picayune robbed in less than a month

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Picayune are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday morning. It’s the second bank in the city to be robbed in less than a month.

According to Assistant Police Chief John Bolton, the woman entered the Regions Bank on Hwy. 11 South just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. She went to the counter and presented the teller with a note demanding money, said Bolton. Upon seeing the note, the teller gave her an undisclosed amount of money.

Police released this surveillance photo from the Regions Bank in Picayune after it was robbed Aug. 10. (Picayune Police Dept.)

The suspect then left through the bank’s front door, walking towards Whitfield Street, which is on the south side of the bank, said the assistant police chief. It’s unclear what kind of vehicle she used to leave the area, and no further information about her direction of travel is known. The FBI were called in and are now assisting the police department in the investigation.

Police released this photo on July 19 of the woman accused of robbing the First National Bank of Picayune. (Picayune Police Dept.)

Less than a month ago, another bank less than three miles away from Regions Bank was also robbed under very similar circumstances. However, Bolton emphasized that they have not yet determined if the two cases were connected.

The First National Bank of Picayune’s north branch on Cooper Road was robbed in July. At the time, witnesses also told police a woman presented a note to the teller demanding money. That suspect left in what appeared to be a black Jeep Liberty missing the back spare tire. The SUV had possibly been spray painted black and was originally red, said a post from Picayune Police.

This is still an active investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Mississippi Coast Crime online or by phone at 877-787-5898.

