PROGRAMMING ALERT: WLOX signal to be down 45 minutes Wednesday for maintenance

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you lose our signal for a short time Wednesday. It’s not you, it’s us.

At 11:30 a.m., our engineers must turn off the power switch at our transmitter site and replace a light at the top of our tower. That will be right after our Midday newscast concludes, and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

As soon as the tower crew changes out the beacon light and safely exits the tower, we’ll turn our signal back on and you can once again enjoy WLOX programming. We expect to be back on the air by 12:15 p.m.

We apologize for this temporary inconvenience, and thank you for watching WLOX. Of course, all our digital services like WLOX.com and our free news and weather apps (Apple/Android) will continue updating as normal through this outage.

