WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. senators split on historic $1.2T infrastructure package

Sen. Hyde-Smith voted against Senate passage of the package, citing too few assurances that the...
Sen. Hyde-Smith voted against Senate passage of the package, citing too few assurances that the massive measure is paid for and will not contribute to the nation’s staggering debt. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)(Caroline Brehman | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith found themselves divided on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

Sen. Hyde-Smith voted against it, but Wicker helped to pass the legislation.

The U.S. Senate passed the sweeping national infrastructure plan Tuesday. It exceeds $1 trillion.

69 U.S. Senators voted for the bill, 30 voted against the bill, and one member did not vote.

Sen. Hyde-Smith said the legislation had too few assurances that the massive measure is paid for and will not contribute to the nation’s staggering debt.

“Many provisions in this sprawling legislation have merit and would help Mississippi, but voting for it is a bridge too far to cross. We need more infrastructure investment, but I am unconvinced this rushed massive, one-shot bill is the best or most fiscally responsible way to fix roads, bridges, water and wastewater systems, and the electrical grid,” Hyde-Smith said. “This bill is not paid for, increases the deficit, and includes many unfunded intergovernmental and private-sector mandates.”

Sen. Wicker voted to pass the legislation; however, he has called out the $3.5 trillion budget proposal.

“It is important to make this point emphatically: this legislation involving hard infrastructure – which I support – stands in sharp contrast to the Democrats’ forthcoming bill, which will certainly not gain even one Republican vote, and which the 50 Democrats in the Senate and a slim majority in the House hope to pass with only Democrat votes,” Wicker said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports, and broadband internet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
George County elementary school moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone Co. parents frustrated with lack of answers after school closes due to COVID outbreak
One week after the start of classes, South Hancock Elementary will be closed for in-person...
Hancock County elementary school closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
8-12-2021 Thursday 5am tropics update
Fred back over water Thursday morning

Latest News

Among the incentive programs being discussed is a vaccine lottery. Several states have offered...
Coast businesses working together to roll out vaccine lottery
If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you lose our signal for a...
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WLOX signal to be down about an hour Thursday for maintenance
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,412 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new...
4,412 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Singing River primary care director Jason Ely prepares a syringe Wednesday with a COVID vaccine...
Despite initial hesitancy, more healthcare workers are rolling up their sleeves
One week after the start of classes, South Hancock Elementary will be closed for in-person...
Hancock County elementary school closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19