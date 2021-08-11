Memorial pop-up vaccination sites go to where the people are

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - When COVID-19 vaccinations first started, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport had its hands full, but demand dropped.

“So, in about May, we slowed down and we pushed our vaccinations to our clinics,” said Rachel Walker, Memorial population health manager.

As new, more dangerous variants made COVID-19 cases rise again, so did the concern.

“We’re seeing a lot more individuals getting very sick from this virus. Our hospitals are getting filled. Younger people are dying,” Walker said.

So, Memorial hit the road again with its pop-up vaccinations sites, like the one at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Long Beach.

“What we’re doing with these pop ups is we’re hoping that by meeting the public where they are that they’ll be more inclined to coming in to get the vaccine,” Walker said.

It’s the case for Michael Podlin.

“I guess the key thing was that it was a church,” he said. “Since I go to church here at St. Thomas, I thought it would be rather convenient.”

This is his first shot. He decided to take his time to see how the vaccination affected people.

“Apparently, individuals haven’t had any serious adverse reactions lately to the vaccination, of which I was very apprehensive about,” he said.

Chris Willumsen also was a holdout.

“I was waiting to see how the vaccination process played out, and now that the delta variant is pretty serious, I decided to get the shot,” he said.

Bear Miller was also motivated by the increasing danger.

“Just the delta variant’s out, more and more people are getting sick,” he said. “And I want to make sure I don’t infect others or possibly get sick myself.”

The next vaccination pop-up site is Thursday at the Orange Grove Medical Specialty Clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

