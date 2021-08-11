WLOX Careers
Katrina Memorial Blood Drive hosts sites across South Mississippi

The annual Katrina Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted on Aug. 23 & 24 at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
The annual Katrina Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted on Aug. 23 & 24 at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You can commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by donating blood with the American Red Cross.

Increased hospital blood usage continues to fuel a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Residents can help the blood supply recover by signing up to give blood at the following locations:

  • August 23 & 24 at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi from 12 pm - 7 pm
  • August 25 at the Pascagoula Senior Center in Pascagoula from 1 pm - 6 pm
  • August 26 at the Randolph Senior Center in Pass Christian from 11 am - 6 pm

All donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App using the Sponsor code: KATRINA.

