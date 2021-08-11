WLOX Careers
Jackson County Superintendent says few masks, no problems so far in district

Wednesday meant another round of checking in at schools around the Jackson County District for...
Wednesday meant another round of checking in at schools around the Jackson County District for superintendent John Strycker.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday meant another round of checking in at schools around the Jackson County District for superintendent John Strycker.

A current stroll through the halls and classrooms at Vancleave High School signaled business as usual, even without a COVID-19 mask mandate in place.

“Our numbers are low. We’re at half of one percent,” Strycker said. “And while caring about our staff and students and monitoring the numbers by the minute, we want to keep these kids moving along as normal.”

Strycker added that so far, he’s gotten a lot of buy-in from students and parents who aren’t sending their kids to school wearing masks. He said the reason he’s doing this is for the data.

“We’ve given parents a choice and in two of my schools in the district, East Central and Vancleave, I’d say masks are only being worn by 2 or 3 percent of the children,” he said. “That speaks loudly and again, our numbers at a half of one percent are not much different than those in the state so far, understanding that it can change any minute.”

Strycker also said his message to parents this week was basically about praying for the community and navigating the pandemic together as a family.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

