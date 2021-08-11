Hancock County elementary school closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Only one week into the start of the school year, a Hancock County school has made the decision to close for two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

South Hancock Elementary will be closed for the next 14 days due to a spike in cases over the last week. A message was sent to parents Tuesday night notifying them of the decision to close.

On Wednesday, teachers and administrators were working to put together a plan for the next 14 days so that students can continue to learn virtually while at home. That information is expected to be released later in the day.

A report released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Health shows the number of positive cases reported in schools and how many were quarantined the week of Aug. 2-6, 2021, throughout the state.

South Hancock Elementary reported between one and five positive cases in both students and employees. One employee and five students were quarantined during that week due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

If there are less than five people at one school, MSDH reports the number as between one and five as to not inadvertently identify someone’s health condition.

To read the most recent report on COVID-19 in Mississippi schools, click here.

