Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market location on Hwy 49 will close Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The store will remain closed all day Thursday, and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 am.

A post on the Walmart Neighborhood Market’s Facebook page said that the store would close yesterday. The new closure date starts today.

Walmart said that their pharmacy drive-thru and their fuel dispensers will remain open during this time. At this time, no other Walmart closures in the area have been reported.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” said Tyler Thomason, a member of Walmart’s media relations team. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January. The Walmart Supercenter location on Sangani Boulevard in D’Iberville was also closed earlier this month for cleaning.

