WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Get vaccinated, already!’ Coast mayor shares concerns regarding latest viral surge

(Image Source: WLOX News)
(Image Source: WLOX News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mayor has taken to social media to express his concern with the last impact the coronavirus has had on the community.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes took to Facebook Tuesday night to express some of the takeaways he and other Coast mayors learned from Dr. Thomas Dobbs during a video conference to learn more about the latest surge in cases.

“The vaccinations are not killing people, but the virus is,” Hewes wrote on Facebook, touting the value of vaccinations and wearing masks in public spaces.

“With this variant attacking a younger age group, there will be children who lose their early-middle-aged parents, and there will be parents who lose their children to this disease,” he added.

Talk about picking up, where you left off! It's always productive when local leaders get together to share ideas on how...

Posted by Billy Hewes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

This comes on the same day the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths in the state.

Hewes ended the post with one last piece of advice: “Get vaccinated already,!”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of their staff from underused clinics to...
COVID-19 demand forces SRHS to shift workers
‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of its staff from underused clinics to Ocean...
COVID demand forces SRHS to shift workers