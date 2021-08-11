WLOX Careers
George County comes together to pray for deputy fighting COVID-19

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - People across George County are praying for a sheriff’s deputy who is in ICU fighting for his life.

Dozens gathered Tuesday night inside a Lucedale church to bow their heads and pray for 37-year-old Bobby Daffin, a George County deputy who is battling COVID-19.

Friends of Daffin, as well as those who don’t even know him, stood inside the Lucedale Church of God, joining together to pray for a miracle for Daffin, who has been a deputy for around 14 years.

His coworker Terry Roger says Daffin is a loving and kind man.

“To know him is to love him, so you really have to know him,” said Roger. “He is just so loveable and nice and just down to earth, and he just needs a miracle.”

Praying for Bobby Daffin
Praying for Bobby Daffin(WLOX)

The concerned community are leaning on their faith to get them through.

Those inside of the Lucedale Church of God on Tuesday night leaned on faith. Pastor, Brandon Stanford, says he prayed to help heal Bobby Daffin.

“Surround him with your peace. Surround him with your mercy, your strength. God, that you would just begin to move. Father, we know that ultimately, God, you are the great physician and that there’s nothing that’s impossible, God, and we’re asking you to touch his body tonight,” prayed Pastor Brandon Stanford.

Daffin’s friends will continue to pray for him, they said.

“As long as there’s breath in us, there’s hope in the Lord,” said Roger. “We need a miracle and we’re just here tonight coming together to see that miracle come to pass.”

Stanford says everyone at the prayer ceremony is relying on faith, love, and the hope that God will heal the sick deputy.

“He has the final word and He has the final say ultimately over this situation and over every situation. So we have that hope tonight,” said Stanford.

Please share so we can help support Bobby and his family! A benefit lunch will be held THIS FRIDAY, August 13th, at the...

Posted by George County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The sheriff’s department will host a fundraiser lunch for Daffin on Friday. Lunch plates will be sold for $10 beginning at 11 a.m. outside the George County Sheriff’s Department.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: GCSO Benefit Fund, 355 Cox St. Suite B, Lucedale, MS 39542. Checks can be made out directly to the GCSO Benefit Fund with “Daffin Family” written in the check’s memo line. All donations will go to help with expenses for Bobby Daffin and his young daughter.

