COVID demand forces SRHS to shift workers

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Hospital System, like others across the state, is feeling the crunch of the Delta variant.

Singing River Clinics in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula have seen their patient load double in the last three weeks. That demand to test and treat COVID patients means shifting resources.

“It’s about being able to push that number of patients through, just having the capacity with rooms particularly with staff, and that’s the big challenge,” said SRHS Ocean Springs Clinic physician Dr. Steve Demetropoulos.

In order to meet that challenge, Singing River has temporarily closed its Biloxi clinic on Reynoir Street and shifted those employees to Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. Another clinic in Latimer that had been closed for other reasons will remain closed.

It’s all about COVID patients.

“Probably about 80 percent of the people now that come into a walk-in clinic has something to do with COVID,” said Demetropoulos. “They’re either being screened for their job place, a sick child that we don’t know if they have strep throat or COVID. There’s somebody that has a cough that’s not clearing and they don’t know if they have COVID.”

Another strategy Singing River has employed is separating the vaccine clinics from the walk-in clinics.

“We have two vaccine clinics that are now open; no appointment needed,” explained Brett Burdine, SRHS operations manager. “So, it takes these patients out of our clinics with the high volumes that we are seeing and it places them in off-site locations where they can walk in no appointment needed and it really gets some of that strain off of our clinics that we’re seeing with the high volumes and demands.”

Ultimately, they would like to see a greater demand for vaccines than tests and treatments.

“To get people vaccinated is what we want,” said Burdine. “And that’s probably the only way that we can cure this surge that we’re currently seeing right now.”

