Countdown To Kickoff: Bay High

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After a .500 record and a playoff berth in year one, Bay High head coach - and former Tiger himself - Jeremy Turcotte’s message to his team is a pretty clear, two-word phrase.

“Our motto this year is ‘next step,’” he said.

“We’ve been keeping that ‘next step’ mentality,” senior linebacker Fisher Decamp said. “We made it to the first round of the playoffs last year, and we want to take it to the next step and go to the second round and beyond.”

“Coach has been on us all summer, this whole time,” senior running back Noah Cutter said. “He’s carrying the mentality of ‘next step’ and that’s what we plan to do.”

This year’s senior class is small, with just nine guys. But what they lack in numbers, they make up for in guiding the ship.

“Excellent senior leadership. Monday, they called everybody out,” Turcotte said. “We had a really bad period during practice, a lull. Several of them stepped up and said we’re not going back to this, it’s not what we do. They really have embraced raising the bar.”

Offensively, the Tigers return two-time all-district running back Noah Cutter, who combined for nearly 1,800 yards on the ground in those two seasons. But with some new faces starting at wide receiver and a two-man quarterback battle, the offensive identity won’t look the same each week.

“We are an equal opportunity offense. Depending on who we have and what the opponent is giving us, we may run it 40 times in a game, or we may pass it 30, 40 times in a game,” Turcotte said. “I would warn every coach that it will be like a box of chocolates, you don’t know what you’re going to get. I honestly don’t know what they’re going to get until we see how everything pans out.”

A number of last year’s leaders on defense will be back for 2021, including the program’s leading tackler over the last two years, Carson Moran, who’s ready to not let an ounce go to waste.

“I just put it all out there, and push everyone else to put it all out there because you have to leave everything on the field,” Moran said. “It’s all blood, sweat and tears out there, together as a family.”

The Tigers are itching to get back on the field in just a couple short weeks. Ready to showcase a year’s worth of work and take that ‘next step.’

“I had our weak-side linebacker come up to me during lunch and say, ‘Hey, coach.’ I said, ‘What do you need?’ He said, ‘I don’t need anything, I just wanted to let you know I’m excited to hit somebody,’” Turcotte said. “They’re very excited. These kids have put in a ridiculous amount of work over the past year.”

