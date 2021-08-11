August-like pattern continues. Tracking Fred.

Another August-like day with highs in the 90s and heat index up to 107 degrees. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially from midday into the afternoon. The plus side is that any rain will help to bring temporary relief from the heat. In the tropics, tracking Fred in the Caribbean. It’s moving towards Florida and could reach the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The latest model information still suggests that Fred’s strongest wind and heaviest rain should stay east of the Mississippi Coast. So, currently, Fred is still not considered a direct threat to us. But, the forecast is not locked in and there can be changes. Since this could be a close call, we’re not letting our guard down & will be watching closely in case of changes. Stay tuned for updates. There’s also a west-moving tropical wave behind Fred farther out in the Atlantic with a low chance to become a depression or storm.