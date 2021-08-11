WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

100% virtual students can’t compete in games, activities, high school assoc. says

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your child is completely virtual, they cannot compete in games or activities.

This rule comes from Mississippi High School Activities Association.

“If a school or a student chooses to be 100% virtual only, no participation in athletics or activities will be allowed,” Executive Director Rickey Neaves said.

This includes sports, speech and debate, band, cheer, chess, or any similar activity.

“It’s a safety precaution that we don’t like to take, but it’s to make sure schools and schools they’re competing against are protected,” Neaves added.

The rule is new this school year but went into effect on April 20, 2021, when MHSAA’s executive committee approved it.

The organization said it’s trying to do everything possible to allow students to still participate in activities safely.

MHSAA believes it’s more likely for students who are entirely virtual to participate in more activities likely to cause COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to reopen on Friday after deep cleaning
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone High closes doors for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak
TS Fred 10 AM
Tropical Storm Fred moves toward the Gulf by Saturday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Memorial is back on the road with its pop-up sites as more dangerous COVID variant cases surge...
Memorial pop-up vaccination sites go to where the people are
The annual Katrina Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted on Aug. 23 & 24 at Edgewater Mall in...
Katrina Memorial Blood Drive hosts sites across South Mississippi
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say
Wednesday meant another round of checking in at schools around the Jackson County District for...
Jackson County Superintendent says few masks, no problems so far in district
Agricola Elementary School in George County is closing due to a large number of positive...
George County school moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak