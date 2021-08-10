‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, several hospitals are understaffed and struggling to find space for patients.

“In (the) coming days, we will have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall called on Gov. Tate Reeves to help hospitals and healthcare workers during this turbulent time.

@tatereeves hospitals and healthcare workers need you to help us. Where are you? We are overwhelmed with the surge of Covid and understaffed to safely care for our patients. Our incredible staff are holding it together but we are all at our breaking point. — Lee McCall (@lmccall717) August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,488 cases — the most reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.

