WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, several hospitals are understaffed and struggling to find space for patients.

“In (the) coming days, we will have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall called on Gov. Tate Reeves to help hospitals and healthcare workers during this turbulent time.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,488 cases — the most reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of their staff from underused clinics to...
COVID-19 demand forces SRHS to shift workers
Disability Rights Mississippi sues MDOC for inhumane prison conditions
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of its staff from underused clinics to Ocean...
COVID demand forces SRHS to shift workers