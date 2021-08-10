Typical summer heat, humidity, & t-storms. Watching the tropics.

A typical summertime pattern is in place. The Bermuda high pressure system has set up to our east. This will keep a steady flow of deeply warm and moist Gulf air across our region this week. So, expect each day to be hot and humid with highs near 90 and heat index of about 100 to 107. Avoid planning outdoor activities or events during the hottest part of the day between 11 AM and 5 PM or make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade and the air conditioning. There will be a daily chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially between 10 AM and 3PM, just like you’d see on any typical summer day. So, to avoid raindrops, plan activities and errands either before 10 AM or after 3 PM, during the hours of the day that tend to be more rain-free. In the tropics, a tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday. At this time it is not considered a Mississippi Coast but we’ll be watching closely in case of any changes. Hurricane season is climbing to its annual peak over the next month.