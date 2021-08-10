A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is following the latest on a developing tropical system in the Caribbean Sea.

It is forecast to get stronger and better organized and become a tropical storm Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the tropical disturbance was moving to the west and northwest. It is expected to move near the Caribbean islands, or Greater Antilles, through Friday. It will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this week.

“I do expect dry air, wind shear, & mountainous island terrain to provide obstacles to this system,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “These factors may not stop it from becoming a tropical storm. But they should help to limit any rapid intensification. So, it is unlikely for this to become a major hurricane through Saturday.”

Some forecast models show this system tracking near Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. However, it’s still too early to know where exactly this system will travel beyond the weekend, or how organized it will become.

While it isn’t an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time, it bears watching. We typically see an uptick in tropical activity in August and September.

LATEST STATS AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON

LATEST FORECAST AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON

LATEST MODELS AS OF TUESDAY MORNING

Model plots through Monday, August 16 (WLOX)

