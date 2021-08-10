WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday night
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is following the latest on a developing tropical system in the Caribbean Sea.

It is forecast to get stronger and better organized and become a tropical storm Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the tropical disturbance was moving to the west and northwest. It is expected to move near the Caribbean islands, or Greater Antilles, through Friday. It will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this week.

“I do expect dry air, wind shear, & mountainous island terrain to provide obstacles to this system,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “These factors may not stop it from becoming a tropical storm. But they should help to limit any rapid intensification. So, it is unlikely for this to become a major hurricane through Saturday.”

Some forecast models show this system tracking near Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. However, it’s still too early to know where exactly this system will travel beyond the weekend, or how organized it will become.

While it isn’t an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time, it bears watching. We typically see an uptick in tropical activity in August and September.

LATEST STATS AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON

4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six(WLOX)

LATEST FORECAST AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON

4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six(WLOX)

LATEST MODELS AS OF TUESDAY MORNING

Model plots through Monday, August 16
Model plots through Monday, August 16(WLOX)
Model plots through Monday, August 16
Model plots through Monday, August 16(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another warm and humid night. Watching the tropics.
Typical summer weather continues. A new tropical storm will likely form soon in the Caribbean.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Typical summer weather today. A new tropical storm will likely form.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Classic August heat, humidity, & t-storms. Also, watching the tropics.