Officer’s son starts school with police escort after dad’s death from COVID-19

By KTNV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The first day of school was special for a Las Vegas boy who got a police escort from his father’s fellow officers. It came only months after his father’s death from COVID-19.

Noah Swanger made quite the entrance Monday on his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary in Las Vegas. It’s his first year without his father, a police officer who died of COVID-19, there to walk him to class.

But his father’s fellow officers out of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command stepped up to make Noah’s trip special, escorting him to school via motorcade then walking him to the gate.

Since Officer Jason Swanger's death two months ago, his fellow officers have maintained a...
Since Officer Jason Swanger's death two months ago, his fellow officers have maintained a relationship with his son, Noah Swanger, and are helping the boy cope with his loss.(Source: KTNV via CNN)

“This is his connection to his dad on the police department, so it means a lot to him that they’re all here for him,” said Christa Swanger, Noah’s mom.

Noah’s father, Jason Swanger, died just two months ago. His mom says ever since, officers have maintained a relationship with his son and are helping him cope with the loss of his dad.

“Every call that he went on was his most important call. He was thorough, caring and had compassion for people on calls,” said Brennan Childers with LVMPD. “There’s nobody that looked up to him more than his son and nobody I feel he was closer with than his son… We were just happy to come out here and be here for them.”

Officer Jason Swanger worked out of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area...
Officer Jason Swanger worked out of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command. He died two months ago from COVID-19.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, KTNV via CNN)

Noah says he wants to become a police officer someday.

Copyright 2021 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

