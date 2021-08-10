Ocean Springs physical therapist appointed to State Board of Health

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves just appointed a South Mississippi physical therapist to the State Board of Health

Elizabeth Edmiston, who currently owns A Core Solution Physical Therapy in Ocean Springs, will complete Ed Langton’s six-year term on the Mississippi State Board of Health. She plans to continue to see patients while serving on the board.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Health, so I can be at the center of helping our state achieve the best it can in terms of the well-being of our citizens,” said Edmiston. “I have a passion for health and wellness, and believe as a Board member I can contribute to our state’s policymaking to ensure public health protection.”

Edmiston received her Bachelor of Health Science degree from the University of Florida in 1999. She has also worked in outpatient physical therapy settings for most of her career.

“I have been in the healthcare field for over 22 years as a physical therapist,” said Edmiston. “I knew as a young girl I wanted to work as an advocate and a practitioner to assist people in reaching their highest potential in terms of pain-free movement.”

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs welcomed Edmiston’s addition to the Board.

“Beth is very dedicated to serving her community, and in this case, her state,” said Dobbs. “We will all benefit from her commitment to the Board of Health.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Board of Health was established in 1877 to protect and advance health throughout Mississippi. It later became the Mississippi State Department of Health in 1982. They are involved in operations that include health promotion and planning.

