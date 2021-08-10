WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ocean Springs physical therapist appointed to State Board of Health

Elizabeth Edmiston of Ocean Springs has been appointed by Governor Reeves to the Mississippi...
Elizabeth Edmiston of Ocean Springs has been appointed by Governor Reeves to the Mississippi State Board of Health.(Bart Edmiston)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves just appointed a South Mississippi physical therapist to the State Board of Health

Elizabeth Edmiston, who currently owns A Core Solution Physical Therapy in Ocean Springs, will complete Ed Langton’s six-year term on the Mississippi State Board of Health. She plans to continue to see patients while serving on the board.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Health, so I can be at the center of helping our state achieve the best it can in terms of the well-being of our citizens,” said Edmiston. “I have a passion for health and wellness, and believe as a Board member I can contribute to our state’s policymaking to ensure public health protection.”

Edmiston received her Bachelor of Health Science degree from the University of Florida in 1999. She has also worked in outpatient physical therapy settings for most of her career.

“I have been in the healthcare field for over 22 years as a physical therapist,” said Edmiston. “I knew as a young girl I wanted to work as an advocate and a practitioner to assist people in reaching their highest potential in terms of pain-free movement.”

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs welcomed Edmiston’s addition to the Board.

“Beth is very dedicated to serving her community, and in this case, her state,” said Dobbs. “We will all benefit from her commitment to the Board of Health.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Board of Health was established in 1877 to protect and advance health throughout Mississippi. It later became the Mississippi State Department of Health in 1982. They are involved in operations that include health promotion and planning.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
A Tulane University urology professor has authored a new study reporting a potential link...
Tulane researcher links marijuana use to infertility in men