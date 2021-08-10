Oak Street work completion deadline approaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was supposed to be completed back in April, but lots of heavy rain has delayed finishing that $10.5 million infrastructure project on Point Cadet.

“You get used to it.”

Retiree Glen Barhonovich is talking about all the construction work happening just a stone’s throw from his front porch perch on Howard Avenue east of Oak Street.

“They’ll dig in one spot, cover it up then go dig in another spot and cover it up then dig up the first spot again,” Barhonovich said. “Maybe they know something I don’t.”

While the heavy machinery keeps rolling, Barhonovich patiently watches as the water, sewer and drainage repair job continues.

“Well, I just come out, usually early in the morning when it’s still cool,” Barhonovich added. “I’ll come out here and sit for a while. I really don’t pay that much attention to them anymore. At first, I was watching what they did, but it’s old hat now.”

Perhaps it’s too old for some, considering this work has been bogged down thanks to Mother Nature. The updated completion date is Aug. 14. There’s no word if that date will be pushed back or not.

