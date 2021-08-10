WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released COVID-19 statistics for schools for the week of August 2-6, and nearly 1,000 students tested positive for COVID-19 along with close to 300 teachers and staff across the state.

The biggest outbreaks occurred at Greenwood High School, where 150 students tested positive for the virus in just one week.

The largest number of quarantines is at Magee High School, where 17 students tested positive during the week and three outbreaks were reported. This led to 426 students and 48 teachers/staff being sent to quarantine in just one week.

Other schools where at least 10 students tested positive include:

  • Corinth Elementary (10)
  • Corinth Middle (11)
  • Kosciusko School District (18, and 15 teachers/staff)
  • Houston High (10)
  • Pascagoula High (16)
  • Oxford High (14)
  • Lumberton Elementary (12)
  • Oak Grove High (35)
  • Oak Grove Longlead (12)
  • Oak Grove Middle (44)
  • Oak Grove Upper (12)
  • Purvis High (13)
  • Purvis Lower (10)
  • Purvis Middle (16)
  • Sumrall High (12)
  • Tupelo High (12)
  • Greenwood High (150)
  • Newton County Elementary (12)
  • Newton County High (16)
  • Henderson Ward Stewart Overstreet Elementary (17)
  • Starkville High (18)
  • Pearl River Central High (14)
  • Magee High (17)

In total, 296 teachers/staff and 943 students tested positive during the week, leading to 4,435 students and 382 teachers/staff being led to quarantine.

See the full breakdown from MSDH below:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
A Tulane University urology professor has authored a new study reporting a potential link...
Tulane researcher links marijuana use to infertility in men