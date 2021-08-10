WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

National Association of State Veterans Homes meets for the first time in Mississippi

Over the course of five days there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to...
Over the course of five days there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to help better serve the veteran community.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 veteran home representatives will take new resources back to their facilities after this week’s conference. The ballrooms inside the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino were filled with veterans home officials from 29 states. This national conference met for the first time in Mississippi to discuss best practices, especially during the pandemic.

“This convention that we were able to bring to Mississippi to showcase our state are the front line workers across the nation caring for our veterans during the pandemic for the last year and a half,” said Executive Director of Mississippi State Veteran Affairs Stacey Pickering. “Learning best practices in how we can help each other combat this COVID-19, care for our veterans and their families and really do the job that our veterans and their families deserve.”

Over the course of five days there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to...
Over the course of five days there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to help better serve the veteran community.(wlox)

Over the course of five days, there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to help better serve the veteran community. After presentations, leaders broke up into groups to learn about new equipment for fall and injury prevention, senior dining, mobility and recovery, and more.

“Three pillars of our mission is to educate, advocate, and share best practices,” said Melissa Jackson, National Association of State Veterans Homes president. “One of the great things we’ve done through COVID is leaned on each other and made sure we had the resources we need to fight the pandemic. Something may be happening here in Mississippi I can implement in Vermont, so this is a great way to network and coordinate with each other.”

More than 100 veteran home representatives can now take-home new resources to their veterans...
More than 100 veteran home representatives can now take-home new resources to their veterans after national convention at Beau Rivage.(wlox)

There are currently four veteran homes in Mississippi located in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko, and Oxford. Pickering said he looks forward to bringing the fifth veteran home to South Missippi by 2023 in the Tradition community.

“The construction we’re getting ready to begin this fall to build the new veterans’ home,” Pickering said. “A 100-bed facility will care for 30% of Mississippi veterans who live in Harrison, Jackson, and Hancock counties so their family members will be close by for them.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at locations...
Memorial hosts COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout South Mississippi in August
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
For more than a decade, 37-year-old Bobby Daffin has served the community as a law enforcement...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
While AMR officials detailed what is leading to the slow response times, they also mentioned...
AMR faces slow response time in Harrison County due to COVID-19