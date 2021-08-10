National Association of State Veterans Homes meets for the first time in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 veteran home representatives will take new resources back to their facilities after this week’s conference. The ballrooms inside the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino were filled with veterans home officials from 29 states. This national conference met for the first time in Mississippi to discuss best practices, especially during the pandemic.

“This convention that we were able to bring to Mississippi to showcase our state are the front line workers across the nation caring for our veterans during the pandemic for the last year and a half,” said Executive Director of Mississippi State Veteran Affairs Stacey Pickering. “Learning best practices in how we can help each other combat this COVID-19, care for our veterans and their families and really do the job that our veterans and their families deserve.”

Over the course of five days, there will be lectures, discussions, and even demonstrations to help better serve the veteran community. After presentations, leaders broke up into groups to learn about new equipment for fall and injury prevention, senior dining, mobility and recovery, and more.

“Three pillars of our mission is to educate, advocate, and share best practices,” said Melissa Jackson, National Association of State Veterans Homes president. “One of the great things we’ve done through COVID is leaned on each other and made sure we had the resources we need to fight the pandemic. Something may be happening here in Mississippi I can implement in Vermont, so this is a great way to network and coordinate with each other.”

There are currently four veteran homes in Mississippi located in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko, and Oxford. Pickering said he looks forward to bringing the fifth veteran home to South Missippi by 2023 in the Tradition community.

“The construction we’re getting ready to begin this fall to build the new veterans’ home,” Pickering said. “A 100-bed facility will care for 30% of Mississippi veterans who live in Harrison, Jackson, and Hancock counties so their family members will be close by for them.”

