WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Memorial hosts COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout South Mississippi in August

The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at locations...
The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at locations across South Mississippi. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get vaccinated this August?

The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is hosting COVID-19 vaccine locations across South Mississippi.

The events are open to residents 12 years and older. Anyone 17 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are also required in the building.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. You can schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 from 8 am - 4:30 pm

The locations are listed below:

Wednesday, August 11

9 am – 12 pm

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church - 720 Beach Boulevard E, Long Beach, MS 39560

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Thursday, August 12

10 am – 3 pm

Orange Grove Medical Specialty Clinic - 15286 Community Road Suite B, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Saturday, August 14

1 pm – 3 pm

Keesler Federal Credit Union - 13083 Seaway Road, Gulfport

Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered

Thursday, August 19

8 am – 11 am

Port of Gulfport Main Gate Parking Lot - 30th Avenue, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Friday, August 20

9 am – 12 pm

D’Iberville Community Center- 10452 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Friday, August 20

9 am – 12 pm

Mercy Seat Baptist Church - 1541 20th Street, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Thursday, August 26

9 am – 1 pm

Bay St. Louis Community Center - 301 Blaize Avenue, Bay St. Louis

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Saturday, August 28

9 am – 12 pm

Gulfport High School Bert Jenkins Gym - 100 Perry Street, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

Mississippi currently has 1400 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals. The surge is hitting...
LIVE REPORT: COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across Mississippi
Singing River Health System medical staff were at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's...
LIVE REPORT: SRHS, MGCCC hold vaccination event at Perk campus
VA Biloxi protocols for COVID-19
Biloxi VA to start seeing non-veteran patients due to demand in area hospitals
Singing River Health System Chief Nursing Officer Susan Russell joins us now to talk about ICU...
COVID-19 UPDATE: Susan Russell