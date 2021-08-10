Memorial hosts COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout South Mississippi in August

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get vaccinated this August?

The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is hosting COVID-19 vaccine locations across South Mississippi.

The events are open to residents 12 years and older. Anyone 17 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are also required in the building.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. You can schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 from 8 am - 4:30 pm

The locations are listed below:

Wednesday, August 11

9 am – 12 pm

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church - 720 Beach Boulevard E, Long Beach, MS 39560

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Thursday, August 12

10 am – 3 pm

Orange Grove Medical Specialty Clinic - 15286 Community Road Suite B, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Saturday, August 14

1 pm – 3 pm

Keesler Federal Credit Union - 13083 Seaway Road, Gulfport

Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered

Thursday, August 19

8 am – 11 am

Port of Gulfport Main Gate Parking Lot - 30th Avenue, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Friday, August 20

9 am – 12 pm

D’Iberville Community Center- 10452 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Friday, August 20

9 am – 12 pm

Mercy Seat Baptist Church - 1541 20th Street, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Thursday, August 26

9 am – 1 pm

Bay St. Louis Community Center - 301 Blaize Avenue, Bay St. Louis

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

Saturday, August 28

9 am – 12 pm

Gulfport High School Bert Jenkins Gym - 100 Perry Street, Gulfport

Both doses of Pfizer vaccine offered

