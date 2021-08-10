WLOX Careers
Hot and humid again with pop-up storms. Watching the tropics.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another typical summer day! Highs will be around 90 with the heat index at 100-105. Pop-up showers and storms will continue this afternoon. Some of us will stay dry while others of us will see heavy downpours.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset tonight. It’ll be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. A few coastal showers are possible by Wednesday morning. We’re going to see our normal summer weather Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s, and each day will have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is in the Eastern Caribbean, and it is expected to become a tropical storm today. If it is named, it will be called Fred. It is expected to move near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba this week. By the weekend, it will near South Florida and the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. It is not considered a threat to South Mississippi at this time, but it bears watching.

