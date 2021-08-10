WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning

Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning from Jan. 8 - 9.
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning from Jan. 8 - 9.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market location on Hwy 49 will close Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The store will remain closed all day Wednesday, and reopen to customers Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 a.m.

Walmart said that their pharmacy drive-thru and their fuel dispensers will remain open. At this time, no other Walmart closures in the area have been reported.

Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning from Jan. 8 - 9. The Walmart Supercenter location on Sangani Boulevard in D’Iberville was also closed earlier this month from Aug. 2 - 3 for cleaning.

Attention Customers: Beginning at 2pm TODAY, the store will be closed and reopen at 6am on Thursday August 12th @ 6am....

Posted by Walmart Neighborhood Market Gulfport - Orange Grove Rd on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs