Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market location on Hwy 49 will close Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The store will remain closed all day Wednesday, and reopen to customers Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 a.m.

Walmart said that their pharmacy drive-thru and their fuel dispensers will remain open. At this time, no other Walmart closures in the area have been reported.

Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning from Jan. 8 - 9. The Walmart Supercenter location on Sangani Boulevard in D’Iberville was also closed earlier this month from Aug. 2 - 3 for cleaning.

