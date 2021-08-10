Gulfport restaurants battle through 4th wave of COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From their origins in Long Beach to their new location in downtown Gulfport, the owners of Martin’s have seen a lot of success over the past three years.

“We keep getting bigger and bigger,” co-owner Leslie Martin said.

However, like a lot of restaurants along the Coast, they have been hit hard over the past 16 months.

“With the spike in COVID, (business is) slowing down again,” Martin said.

As Mississippi’s case count continues to surge, Martin’s now has a mask mandate in place. The owners hope more people will fill the booths if safety protocols are followed.

“We just want our customers to feel comfortable when they come in,” she said.

COVID-19 is also still a concern at Salute Italian & Seafood Restaurant.

“I’m being more cautious,” owner Rob Stinson said.

Stinson said that masking is optional right now, but more staff and customers are masking up when they walk through the door. Other precautions are also being taken throughout the restaurant, like sanitizing, spacing out tables and keeping plastic barriers between booths.

“We designed the restaurant with the partitions to keep safe space,” Stinson said.

It’s precautions a lot of eateries continue as the delta variant surges across the nation.

“It’s another challenging time that hopefully we will make it through,” he said.

While restaurant owners are doing what they can to keep customers and staff safe, they are also taking advantage of delivery systems.

“We got a lot more call-ins and a lot more pickups than we have people dining in,” Martin said.

Restaurants again see a surge in online and over-the-phone orders, something they don’t see leaving the industry.

“Curbside is here for good,” Stinson said.

However, for some places, that means buying more supplies to keep up with the demand.

“There’s a huge added expense in that each box has to be completely separate and that the food is separate and that we bag it separately,” Stinson said.

With the added challenges during challenging times, restaurant owners hope to get more support from locals while they weather through the health crisis.

“I try to keep my head up and look toward the future,” Stinson said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is joining the Gulf Coast Business Council to bring the best information on how to keep employees and customers safe through the pandemic. More information on this emergency virtual meeting can be found on the Business Council’s Facebook page.

