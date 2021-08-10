Former Ole Miss star Thomas Dillard promoted to Shuckers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fomer Ole Miss slugger Thomas Dillard is on his way to Biloxi after hitting 16 homers with Wisconsin so far this season, third-most in all of High-A Central, as well as 67 RBI, which leads High-A Central.

Dillard tied the Ole Miss program record for walks drawn in a career with 135, and was a two-time National Player of the Week according to Collegiate Baseball. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by Milwaukee.

The Shuckers begin their road series with the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.