WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steve Hutton, the former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Hutton has been ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the last seven years to be suspended.

Hutton will be placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a term of one year and after completion of the one year in custody, he will be placed in the Intensive Supervision Program.

Hutton will also pay court costs in the amount of $1,442.00, a district attorney investigative fee of $500.00, and a MBI investigative fee in the amount of $500.00, all to be paid at the rate of no less than $100.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition