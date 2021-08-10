WLOX Careers
Delta variant increases fear of COVID-19 spreading to vaccinated

Jacob Taylor, 9, watches as a medical technician prepare to swab his nose on Monday for a...
Jacob Taylor, 9, watches as a medical technician prepare to swab his nose on Monday for a COVID-19 test at the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport testing site on Broad Avenue.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Marianne Hatfield of Long Beach said she wasn’t surprised that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Three out of four house guests from Kentucky have already tested positive, despite all of them having been vaccinated. In addition, her adult daughter tested positive the day after she got her first shot.

“When I found out a while ago, yeah, I started crying,” Hartfield, 66, said outside the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport drive-through testing site on Broad Avenue.

State-wide, only 3% of the people who tested positive from July 12 to Aug. 6 had been vaccinated. While some people point to the breakthrough cases as a reason to not get vaccinated, Hatfield says she still has confidence that the vaccine will keep her from getting too sick.

“I do, but I mean we don’t know everything, and it hasn’t been approved. I understand,” she said.

Nine-year-old Jacob Taylor can’t be vaccinated because of his age. He was exposed at daycare so his mom brought him to the testing site. Constance Taylor, 62, and her 91-year-old mother she cares for have both been vaccinated.

“It kind of gave me peace of mind having the vaccination,” Taylor said. “But then you hear the breakout where people who have received the vaccination still have contracted the COVID virus, so I want to be on the safe side. I’m going to side on that to take extra precautions because not only having a small child but also having an elderly person in the home.

“I don’t want to bring something into my mother’s home and then expose her to it.”

Marianne Hatfield said despite her diagnosis, she is staying strong and confident she will stay out of the hospital.

“Very determined,” she said. “And you got to be. And I’m very optimistic. I don’t care what is thrown my way. I will come out fighting.”

The vaccinations have shown to be very effective at keeping people out of the hospital. Only 10% of the patients hospitalized at Memorial are vaccinated. At Singing River Health System, only 2% of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated.

State and federal medical experts say the delta variant of the coronavirus has put vaccinated people at a greater risk of contracting and spreading the virus. The current recommendation is for everyone to wear a mask indoors even if they have been vaccinated.

