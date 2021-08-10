WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Bay-Waveland School District enforcing mask mandate, offering vaccination incentive for employees

As of Monday, there have been seven employees and 21 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, said the superintendent.
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in the Bay-Waveland district returned to school last week and, at the time, masks were optional. However, given the increase in COVID cases, the school district has changed its course. A mask mandate will be in effect for all students, employees, and visitors throughout the district beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The decision was finalized at a school board meeting Monday evening, where Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed also updated school board members on the status of the virus throughout the district.

“To date, we have had a total of seven staff members that are positive and 21 students,” said Reed. “We have made a few adjustments to the re-opening plan, as you are aware.”

Dear Parents, I wanted to provide an update relative to the district’s COVID situation. Because testing facilities are...

Posted by Bay Waveland School District on Monday, August 9, 2021

The mask mandate comes as district officials work to better trace the number of positive cases and those who have been in contact with them.

“It is because we spent a large part of the day today dealing with contact tracing of positive cases, and we found we were spending an inordinate amount of time doing that,” explained Reed.

The mask mandate will make contact tracing much easier.

“There is another set of standards that regulate contact tracing when you are wearing a mask, and we just decided that it was for the benefit and the betterment of our students to mandate masks,” said Reed.

The Center for Disease Control defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. However, there is an exception for K-12 classrooms if both the infected student and the exposed students correctly and consistently wear well-fitting masks the entire time.

The mask mandate is not the only COVID related policy decision that was discussed on Monday night in the Bay. The school board voted to approve a vaccination incentive policy for all employees in the district at the school board meeting. It states that all district employees who show proof that they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 30 will receive $1,000.

“We are doing that for a myriad of reasons. One reason is we feel like it is very helpful if our staff is vaccinated. The other reason is because, frankly, there is a degree of risk associated with the vaccination,” said Reed. “I think we would all agree with that and it just serves as a simple thank you to our staff that are willing to take that small amount of risk for the safety of our students.”

Reed says the funding will come out of the money allotted from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, more commonly known as the ESSER fund. Employees who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 30 will receive their money on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion

Latest News

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday
Dozens of cars lined up Monday on Broad Avenue at one of Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing...
More vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 but symptoms are less severe in vast majority, say officials
Classic August weather pattern continues for now. Then, a tropical storm is forecast to be near...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast