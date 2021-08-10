3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases were reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

It’s the highest single-day total of reported cases since the pandemic began in Mississippi. It’s also the highest seven-day average of reported cases ever in the state, surpassing previous ones.

That’s a 1,260% increase in new cases since the July 4 weekend just in the six southernmost counties. Across the state, the jump is 1,065 percent over the last six weekends.

We are rapidly depleting valuable hospital resources. The worst is yet to come.

The six southern counties reported 958 new cases and six new deaths on Tuesday. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (396), Jackson County (267), Pearl River County (45), Hancock County (87), George County (76), and Stone County (57).

In the six southern counties of the state, new deaths that occurred between Aug. 2-8 were reported in Harrison County (4) and Jackson County (2).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3090 52 61 9 Hancock 4725 88 70 14 Harrison 23,161 343 502 72 Jackson 17,086 263 248 36 Pearl River 5745 158 199 40 Stone 2586 38 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 9 at 3pm, there have been a total of 368,549 cases and 7,685 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

Hospitalizations

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 8, there were 1,349 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 345 were in the ICU and 205 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Aug. 9, 2021, there are 326,558 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 34 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Testing

As of Aug. 8, 2201, more than 3.1 million COVID-19 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

