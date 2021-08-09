‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A frightening warning from the state’s top doctor.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

This comes after new information that hospital resources are rapidly depleting.

The number of patients using ventilators in the ICU is approaching the highest levels yet, health officials say.

Dobbs also stated that 97 % of all new cases in Mississippi are occurring in unvaccinated people.

Older vaccinated people and those with weakened immune systems are suffering a spillover effect causing case numbers to soar.

