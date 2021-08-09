Typical summer heat, humidity, & hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Will Fred form?

A typical summertime pattern is in place. The Bermuda high pressure system has set up to our east. This will keep a steady flow of deeply warm and moist Gulf air across our region this week. So, expect each day to be hot and humid with highs near 90 and heat index of 100 to 105. There will be a daily chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms just like you’d see on any typical summer day with some rain-free hours too. In the tropics, a disturbance near the Lesser Antilles called Tropical Wave Invest 94L may become a depression or storm this week as it approaches the U.S. mainland. 94L is not considered a Mississippi Coast threat for now but we’ll be watching closely in case of any changes. The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season is climbing to its annual peak over the next month.