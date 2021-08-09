WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Typical summer heat, humidity, & hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Will Fred form?

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A typical summertime pattern is in place. The Bermuda high pressure system has set up to our east. This will keep a steady flow of deeply warm and moist Gulf air across our region this week. So, expect each day to be hot and humid with highs near 90 and heat index of 100 to 105. There will be a daily chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms just like you’d see on any typical summer day with some rain-free hours too. In the tropics, a disturbance near the Lesser Antilles called Tropical Wave Invest 94L may become a depression or storm this week as it approaches the U.S. mainland. 94L is not considered a Mississippi Coast threat for now but we’ll be watching closely in case of any changes. The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season is climbing to its annual peak over the next month.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise. So they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend set to take place after being postponed due to COVID-19
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat builds back in; tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.8.21 6 PM
Hot and humid this week; tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.8.21 6 PM
Hot and humid this week with hit and miss storms
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid Sunday