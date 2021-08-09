Tropical Storm Fred will likely form near the Caribbean

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles. This wave, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, will likely become Tropical Storm Fred by Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six was moving to the west and northwest. It is expected to move near the Caribbean islands, or Greater Antilles, through Friday. It will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this week.

4 PM Monday NHC Track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (WLOX)

Some forecast models show this system tracking near Florida and the Southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. However, it’s still too early to know where exactly this system will travel beyond the weekend, or how organized it will become. If it travels over the islands of the Caribbean, it may keep it a little weaker before nearing Florida or the Gulf. It is also battling some dry air as well.

Model Plots for PTC Six (WLOX)

While it isn’t an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time, it bears watching. We typically see an uptick in tropical activity in August and September.

