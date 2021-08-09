WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery

Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason kickoff.(Jessica Martz | WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints may have another issue on their hands as they may be without kicker Wil Lutz next season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Lutz left Saturday’s practice early and he will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

Rapoport says that players that typically receive that surgery miss 8 weeks or more.

Coach Payton gave his thoughts on the injury after practice on Monday.

Lutz posted an update Monday morning on his condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints
Sean Payton speaks on Saints 'culture' as preseason ramps up
Sean Payton speaks on Saints 'culture' as preseason ramps up
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, gives instruction to New Orleans Saints...
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle