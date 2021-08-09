New mausoleum aims to keep Biloxi families together in eternity

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The architecture of the Old Biloxi Cemetery is just as rich in history as it is in character, seasoned by time. The names give the hallowed ground away, making it obvious that this is where many Biloxians spend eternity.

With that cemetery now full, one Biloxi native is giving residents another option where they and their loved ones can be laid to rest, and it’s right next to the Old Biloxi Cemetery.

The Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery isn’t finished yet, but it’s already helping to keep families together.

“Mae Smith here was one of my mother’s dearest, closest friends that she went to church with here,” said Ronnie Barker as he looked out over the cemetery.

After traveling the country building mausoleums, Barker has returned to Biloxi to build the Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery on his own family property.

Barker grew up right next to the cemetery and eventually worked there.

“It’s part of Biloxi, like I’m part of Biloxi,” he said.

He and childhood friend Jimmy Underwood spent more time here than just about anywhere else.

“It’s always been a part of our life,” Underwood said. “He would either walk across the cemetery to my house or me to his house to go to school and various things that we did together.”

It served a lot of purposes for the adventurous boys. A statue of a lion named Petunia was the meeting spot of choice.

“Petunia could have been here longer than I’ve been alive,” Barker said with a laugh.

The Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery sits adjacent to the Old Biloxi Cemetery and is still fronted by the same oak tree from where Barker caught squirrels as a boy.

“It’s home to me right here,” he said. “And it’s where I’ll spend eternity also.”

The project to build Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery wasn’t easy. At first, city leaders pushed back.

“Actually, I about gave up on building it because they gave me a little bit of trouble doing it,” Barker said. “But then I got to thinking, since there was no more burial space in the Biloxi city cemetery, that if for no other reason, I was going to do it for the city of Biloxi.”

He broke ground in January 2020, but COVID-19 delayed a lot of the work. The completed mausoleum represents half of the current project, which will eventually have an indoor chapel, front porch and circle drive.

And now more of those famous Biloxi names can be at peace near each other.

“Fate deals you certain cards,” Underwood said of his friend. “Because he grew up by the cemetery, because he chose a career in building mausoleums, it was all just part of what he is all about.”

The completed building can accommodate 252 caskets and 540 urns. Barker plans to eventually build four additional buildings to the north that will eventually accommodate 10,000 crypts.

According to its website, the Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery is constructed with top quality Spanish granite and steel-reinforced concrete, and is designed to withstand severe weather and endure through the ages. Each crypt is clean, dry and ventilated through the roof, offering complete protection from the harsh elements of the earth.

The Biloxi Mausoleum Cemetery is located at 1128 Robertson Street. For more information, visit their website or biloximausoleumcemetery@gmail.com.

