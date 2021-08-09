WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Musicians and tourism leaders disappointed following Jazz Fest cancellation

Kinfolk Brass Band, Jazz Fest Cancelled
Kinfolk Brass Band, Jazz Fest Cancelled(WVUE)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Lakefront was Kinfolk Brass Band’s John Perkins’s first practice stage before he played stages all around the world. “I think the band has played jazz fest every year since its inception,” said Perkins.

With organizers canceling Jazz Fest for the second time citing rising COVID-19 cases, it will be another year without the music and cultural celebration and empty stages.

“It wasn’t really out of left field for me but the biggest thing is it’s another year we won’t be doing what’s normal to us. It’s kind of hard on us especially just from the love standpoint we love to play music,” said Perkins.

This is also yet another financial hit for musicians looking forward to the huge festival, though Perkins says that’s not what he’ll miss most.

“Just seeing the faces of all the masses when they’re happy from the feeling that the music gives them,” said Perkins.

Without the thousands of people from across the country coming here for Jazz Fest, tourism leaders say it’s akin to losing an event like the Super Bowl.

“This is an economic loss but again we’re going to move forward we are going to continue to the recovery of our tourism industry,” said Kelly Schultz.

Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company explained Jazz Fest would sell out hotel rooms across the city, and with more events scheduled for the fall, New Orleanians should see this cancellation as a serious warning.

“Jazz Fest being canceled is a giant wakeup call we’ve got to get more people vaccinated, so this is disappointing it is a setback but we’re going to continue to move forward and do everything we can to drive this community and help all those culture bears and make up our community and our way of life,” said Schultz.

Perkins says the pandemic has made for some resilient musicians, but he says they’re tired of looking forward to the future.

“If we have to get the vaccine if we have to stay inside and not do as much as we are used to doing we have to take whatever approach we can in order to make sure we slow down the curve and eradicated like let’s get it out of here, I’m tired of it,” said Perkins.

Jazz Fest coordinators say ticket holders for both festival weekends will get an email about the ticket refund and rollover process.

All October 13 tickets they say will be automatically refunded.

In a statement-- a city spokesperson says: “Appropriate but really disappointing. We believe that the Jazz Fest organizers made the right call, heartbreaking though it is. The Delta variant has created an extremely dangerous environment— threatening the lives of our children and vulnerable populations, and threatening our hopes for an economic recovery. The need is all the more urgent for everyone to get vaccinated, and for everyone to mask up. No decisions have been made with regard to additional restrictions for Saints’ home games at this time. The mask mandate remains in effect Citywide.”

Next year’s Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 29 - May 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Crews responded around 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the old Green Thumb Nursery off 28th Street in...
Crews respond to fire at old Gulfport plant nursery
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
A critically acclaimed Biloxi chef was named the nation’s new King of Seafood in New Orleans...
Biloxi chef crowned ‘King of American Seafood’ in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Jacob Taylor, 9, watches as a medical technician prepare to swab his nose on Monday for a...
Delta variant increases fear of COVID-19 spreading to vaccinated
ICE
New report details aftermath of 2019 Mississippi ICE raids
AMR
AMR faces slow response time in Harrison County due to COVID-19
While AMR officials detailed what is leading to the slow response times, they also mentioned...
AMR faces slow response time in Harrison County due to COVID-19
Developing tonight in George County tonight, a 37-year-old police deputy is fighting for his...
LIVE REPORT: George County deputy battling COVID-19