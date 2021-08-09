WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified several cases of E. coli infections associated with use of the swimming pool and splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

The cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30 through August 1. Additional exposures may have occurred through August 9.

MSDH calls this “an evolving situation” and they are now conducting an ongoing investigation to identify any additional cases. The management at Jellystone Park Camp Resort is cooperating with the investigation and response.

Health officials say that those who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

If you did use the pool or splashed on these dates, you are asked to consult a healthcare provider immediately if you do have symptoms and to tell your doctor about your exposure.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually develop three to four days after the exposure, with a range between one and 10 days.

Outbreaks with recreational waters such as pools and splashpads can occur when water becomes contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination. Other swimmers then swallow the water, becoming exposed and infected.

Person to person transmission can also occur.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning in January.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
4 PM NHC Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

(Image Source: WLOX News)
‘Get vaccinated, already!’ Coast mayor shares concerns regarding latest viral surge
Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Mississippi partnerships forming in effort to increase vaccination rates
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of their staff from underused clinics to...
COVID-19 demand forces SRHS to shift workers
‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
Singing River Health System has had to shift some of its staff from underused clinics to Ocean...
COVID demand forces SRHS to shift workers