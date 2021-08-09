WLOX Careers
More than $40,000 raised at Nick’s Pub Crawl Benefit

Five Hub City establishments came together in a fund-raising effort for Nick's Ice House.
Five Hub City establishments came together in a fund-raising effort for Nick's Ice House.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City continues to show there is strength in numbers by coming together in support of Nick’s Ice House, which was gutted by an electrical fire a few weeks ago.

Nathan Rogers remembers the phone call he received, letting him know that Nick’s was gone.

“They said, ‘Man, we don’t have any insurance, but we want this bar to be here,’” Rogers said. “That’s when I got in contact with my partner, Derrick, and I was like, ‘We need to do something to bring this bar back.’”

Together, Rogers, Derrick Saulters with Salted South Music and multiple local bars came together Sunday to host a benefit pub crawl to raise money for the rebuilding of Nick’s Ice House.

“This is a staple that needs to be in this community, and we are glad to have something to do with putting it back,” Rogers said.

The crawl consisted of five local bars: Sidelines; Shenanigans; The Mag; Rack Room;and Last Call.

Starting at noon, every hour and a half, participants were transported to their next destination with free bus transportation. At each spot, live music and raffles were offered to keep the money coming in.

“It’s just overwhelming,” said Rheanne Kolinsky-Craft, the daughter of the founder of Nick’s. “I’m so grateful. I’m thankful that everyone wants to keep Nick’s alive in this community and I am at a loss for words.”

Rogers confirmed that the pub crawl raised more than their target goal of $40,000.

Saulters says that this may become an annual event to keep the community united.

