Miss. hospital on COVID cases: ‘Our situation is indescribable’

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Singing River Health System on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi is one of many hospitals struggling to balance the latest influx of patients as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket.

With nearly 7,000 new cases reported over the weekend, hospitals are essentially full.

“In (the) coming days, we will have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.

Singing River put out a lengthy statement describing some of the difficulties they have been tasked with.

“The world debates vaccine efficacy while we see deaths of only those not vaccinated. We have no desire to shame anyone not vaccinated – we will provide outstanding quality care to everyone regardless – it’s just a statement of statistical fact: our numbers and the rest of the world’s numbers show if you are vaccinated you will not be hospitalized or die,” the statement also reads.

They also say the patients are younger due to the Delta variant. The average outpatient is 38 years old, and the average inpatient age is 53. They’ve had patients as young as 14.

“The slope of the curve is steep, and could get worse before it gets better. Our old mantra: ‘If you love ‘em don’t hug ‘em’ might be a good thing to follow again for a bit…”

They acknowledge one silver lining: they’ve ramped up monoclonal antibody infusions. These treatments, if done early, can reduce COVID hospitalizations by 80 percent.

Lastly, Singing River lists five things the community can do to help:

  1. Get vaccinated. Encourage those on the fence who can get comfortable with it to do it for others, not just for themselves. Do it so the nurse who is working seven days a week at a literal breaking point can take care of the heart attacks, accidents and strokes instead of the preventable COVID cases. Talk to your doctor (not Facebook experts from Russia or the alleged inventor of herbal cancer remedies on an obscure self promoting YouTube network) about whether you can get more comfortable with getting the vaccine.
  2. Do something for a nurse or other frontline healthcare worker: take their kids to school or offer to watch them so they can work an extra shift or do something for themselves to clear their heads on their day off. Or just send them a note. And pray for them – for strength and stamina. The job of being a hero is getting old and the best thing you can do is try harder to avoid COVID.
  3. Wash your hands as if your life depends on it – because it could.
  4. Don’t talk so close to someone that if they accidentally spit it goes into your mouth. It happens a lot more than you think. Especially in your home.
  5. Be kind and moderate, not divisive. In times like these, we need to help each other out and put others first more than ever.

