WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MHP makes 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.

Each year the American Association of State Troopers holds a nationwide competition to determine which state has the best-looking cruisers. The top thirteen cruisers were voted on by Facebook users from July 20-August 3.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s cruiser received 11,506 votes and placed tenth in the competition. This year’s entry featured Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger photographed at scenic Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County.

MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of...
MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest".(MHP)
Mississippi’s entry was a tribute to Trooper Harris who died in the line of duty May 28, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
“We would like to thank all those that voted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol in the American Association of State Troopers’ Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Col. Randy Ginn. “This year’s entry honors the life of Trooper John Harris, a passionate and dedicated public servant and an important member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family.”

“We are appreciative of the citizens of Mississippi for continually supporting law enforcement officers across the state,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our cruisers serve as a visual reminder that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an elite group of law enforcement officers that are committed to serving and protecting the residents of our state.”

Calendars will be available for purchase in September on the American Association of State Troopers’ website at www.statetroopers.org. All proceeds will be used to provide benefits and services to member Troopers across the country.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new...
6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise so they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend still set to take place later this month
Megean Haleigh Millis died Wednesday, August 4, following a nearly month-long battle with...
Friends, family mourn loss of Picayune high school teacher
8-10-2021 7am Tuesday weather update
A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Saturday

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Earlier this year, the same Walmart was closed for deep cleaning from Jan. 8 - 9.
Gulfport Walmart Neighborhood Market to close for deep cleaning
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
3,488 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs