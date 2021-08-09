Hot, humid, with pop-up showers today. Watching the tropics.

It’s a typical summer day! We’ll stay in the low 90s this afternoon with the heat index around 100-105. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Some of us will see heavy downpours while others of us will stay dry.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset, and we’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s. We’ll stay in our typical summer weather through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday through Friday. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible each day.

In the tropics, we’re closely watching a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles. It is becoming more organized, and it will likely become a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. It will drift northwest through the week, and it may get close to the Florida Peninsula by the weekend. While it is not currently a threat to South Mississippi, we’ll be closely watching it. There is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance for tropical development. It is not a threat to the U.S. at this time.

